VDOF asks For Donations Of Nuts

The Virginia Department of Forestry is seeking your nuts. That’s right… they’re looking for submissions of 12 different species of acorns and nuts that will be planted at the Augusta Forestry Center in Crimora. The goal is to have the seedlings grow into the forests of tomorrow in Virginia. According to a statement from Assistant FOrestry Manager Joshua McLaughlin, some acors and nuts can bew difficult to find in the region surrounding the tree nursery in Augusta County, and buying acorns can be expensive. Every year, the department asks Virginia landowners to collect acorns so that they can use them for planting hardwood trees in their nursery. You can drop off your nuts at any VDOF office.