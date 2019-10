Prince Edward County Led Virginia in Tourism Revenue Growth in 2018

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY LED VIRGINIA IN TOURISM REVENUE GROWTH LAST YEAR. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THE COUNTY’S TOURISM REVENUE GREW BY MORE THAN 12-PERCENT LAST YEAR — OVER 2017 — TO NEARLY 26-MILLION DOLLARS…WHILE LOCAL TOURISM JOBS TOTALED 5-POINT 4-MILLION DOLLARS AND LOCAL TOURISM-RELATED TAXES WERE MORE THAN 1-POINT 1-MILLION DOLLARS FOR 2018. ACCORDING TO THE US TRAVEL ASSOCIATION, TOURISM GENERATED 26-BILLION DOLLARS LAST YEAR VIRGINIA…SUPPORTING SOME 235-THOUSAND JOBS…CONTRIBUTING 1-POINT 8-BILLION DOLLARS IN STATE AND LOCAL TAXES.