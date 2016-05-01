Teenager Killed In Mecklenburg County Crash

A deadly crash in Mecklenburg COunty. CSp Spokesperson Corinne Geller says in a statement that troopers responded to Trottinridge Road, or Route 605, about a mile north of Route 49 at about 1am on Saturday. A 2002 Jeep Liberty was headed north on Route 609 when it ran off the right side of the pavement andf struck a tree. The driver is identified as 18 year-old Zeniah Freeland, of Clarksville, Virginia. Troopers say the teenager was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle. Freeland was pronounced dead at the scene.