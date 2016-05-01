Free Flu Shots Offered By Piedmont Senior Resources

Meanwhile, free flu shots will be offered by Piedmont Senior Resources and thew Virginia Department of Health. PSR will offer free flu shots to seniors age 60 and older living in Amelia, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway, and Prince Edward Counties at the area friendship cafes. The shots will be offered on the following dates from 2-3pm only:
Amelia: Thursday, October 24th
Buckingham: Tuesday, October 29th
Charlotte: Thursday, October 31st
Cumberland: Friday, October 25th
Lunenburg: Tuesday, October 22nd
Nottoway: Wednesday, October 23rd
Prince Edward: Monday, October 28th at SCOPE
Prince Edward: Wednesday, October 30th at Crossroads
For more information, call Jordan Miles at PSR at 434-767-5588.