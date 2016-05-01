Free Flu Shots Offered By Piedmont Senior Resources

Meanwhile, free flu shots will be offered by Piedmont Senior Resources and thew Virginia Department of Health. PSR will offer free flu shots to seniors age 60 and older living in Amelia, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway, and Prince Edward Counties at the area friendship cafes. The shots will be offered on the following dates from 2-3pm only:

Amelia: Thursday, October 24th

Buckingham: Tuesday, October 29th

Charlotte: Thursday, October 31st

Cumberland: Friday, October 25th

Lunenburg: Tuesday, October 22nd

Nottoway: Wednesday, October 23rd

Prince Edward: Monday, October 28th at SCOPE

Prince Edward: Wednesday, October 30th at Crossroads

For more information, call Jordan Miles at PSR at 434-767-5588.