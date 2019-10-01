PECMS ACE Team Wins 1st Meet

At their first meet, the Prince Edward County Middle School (PECMS) Academic Competition of Excellence (ACE) team won all of their first four rounds and earned a total of 908 points. They will return to Central Middle School to play the remaining five teams on October 30th. Great job, ACE team!

Pictured L-R: Alex Uriarte, Nick Magill, Gabby Roldan, Neel Mishra, Barrett Motter, Jalen Sargent, Nina Davis, Nia Davis, Layla Edmonds, Thomas Hamilton, Elizabeth Childers, Bronwyn Rider, Grace Buczek, Ainsley Zirkle, and Jevons Chen