Two Accused War Memorial Vandals Arrested

Two people have been arrested and charged with larceny and vandalism in Drakes Branch. The Charlotte County SHeriff’s Office says in a statement that Nikki Miles and Van Roberts were jailed follwing the events of September 27th, in which the couple is accused of destroying flower pots at the War Memorial iun Drakes Branch. They also reportedly stole a flag and broke several windows at nearby stores, vandalized mailboxes, and also vandalized a church sign. The sheriff’s office is still urging anyone who may have been affected by these crimes and has not reported it – to call them at 434-542-5141.