Missing Yak Found Dead In Buckingham County

The case of a missing yaknamed Meteor has come to a sad conclusion in Buckingham County. The animal was struck and killed by a car. The Farmville Herald reports that Nature’s Bridge Farm owner Robert Cissell was taking two yaks in for processing on September 10th, but on the way, one of the animals somehow got loose on Route 29 because of a faiuled locking pin on the trailer. For the next two weeks, Cissell and authorities tried to corrall the wandering yak, but it kept evading them. Late last week, the yak was struck by a car and killed. The driver did not stop and did not report the incident when it happened. Cissell thanked all of the people who helped in trying to capture Meteor.