Man Dead In Amherst County Shooting

A man is dead after a shooting in Amherts County, about an hour west of Farmville. The Amherst County 911 dispatchers reporetdly received a call on Tuesday regarding a gunshot wound victim at a property on Riverview Road in Madison Heights. The sheriff’s office says deputies arrived to find one man dead inside the residence. That man was later identified as 38 year-old John Austin. As a result of the investigation, 47 year-old Chris Austin was arrested and charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The report did not indicate how the two men are related.