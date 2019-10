THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAS ISSUED A SENIOR ALERT ON BEHALF OF FAIRFAX COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT ON OCTOBER 02, 2019 AT 0125 HOURS.

THE FAIRFAX COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT IS LOOKING FOR JOAN GREEN GOSSER, RACE: WHITE, SEX: FEMALE, AGE 78 YEARS OLD, HEIGHT 5’7”, WEIGHT 130 LBS., WITH GREEN EYES AND BROWN HAIR. SHE WAS LAST SEEN ON OCTOBER 1, 2019, AT 1500 HOURS WHEN SHE LEFT HER RESIDENCE ON CEDAR POND DRIVE LOCATED IN FAIRFAX COUNTY. AT THIS TIME IT IS UNKNOWN WHAT CLOTHING SHE WAS WEARING.

SHE IS BELIEVED TO BE DRIVING A WHITE SUBARU OUTBACK STATION WAGON, VIRGINIA LICENSE PLATE KNF-4692.

THE MISSING SENIOR SUFFERS FROM A COGNITIVE IMPAIRMENT AND THE DISAPPEARANCE POSES A CREDIBLE THREAT TO HIS HEALTH AND SAFETY AS DETERMINED BY THE INVESTIGATING AGENCY. SHE MAY NEED MEDICAL ATTENTION.

PLEASE CONTACT THE FAIRFAX COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH ANY INFORMATION REGARDING HER WHEREABOUTS AT 703-691-2233 OR DIAL 911 FROM WITHIN THE COUNTY OF FAIRFAX.

YOU MAY FIND COMPLETE INFORMATION AT http://www.vasenioralert.com/