Buckingham County Farm Bureau Sponsors Candidate Forum

The Buckingham County Farm Bureau has planned a public forum for candidates running for the upcoming board of supervisors election. The forum will be at 6pm on October 5th at the Peter Francisco Auditorium in the county admin building. A statement from the Buckingham County Farm Bureau says that questions have been solicited from the membership at the annual meeting about a month ago. The board of directors have screened the questions and about six have been selected. The forum is expected to take about 90 minutes. Candidates have been sent two questions ahead of time that they can prepare for. The remaining questions will be extemporaneous.