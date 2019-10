Virginia State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Prinve Edward County

VIRGINIA STATE POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A FATAL CRASH IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

IT HAPPENED AROUND 11 O’CLOCK SATURDAY NIGHT ON SAYLERS CREEK ROAD, LESS THAN A MILE MORTH OF ROUTE 460. TROOPERS SAY 42-YEAR-OLD TYRONE DOVE OF BURLINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA WAS DRIVING 1982 CHEVY C-10 PICKUP SOUTH ON SAYLERS CREEK ROAD WHEN HE LOST CONTROL OF THE VEHICLE WHILE TRYING TO NAVIGATE A CURVE…SPINNING OFF THE LEFT SIDE OF THE ROAD…CRASHING INTO AN EMBANKMENT. DOVE, WHO WAS NOT WEARING A SEATBELT, WAS EJECTED FROM THE VEHICLE…DECLARED DEAD AT THE SCENE.