Virginia State Police Trooper L.W. Atkins is investigating a fatal crash in Prince Edward County. The crash occurred Sept. 28, 2019 at 11 p.m. on Saylers Creek Road, less than a mile north of Route 460.

A 1982 Chevrolet C10 was traveling south on Saylers Creek Road and was coming into a curve when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle spun off the left side of the road and struck an embankment.

The driver, Tyrone E. Dove, 42, of Burlington, N.C., was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Dove died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.