SEC Asks For Rate Increase

Southside Electric Cooperative is seeking a rate increase and has applied for the adjustjment to the Virginia State Corporation Commission. A statement from the co-op says the increase would generate revenue needed to maintain the reliable and value-added electric service for SEC members. This would be the SEC’s first rate increase in about six years and only the second in the past 19 years. SEC says, if granted, the rate increase would translater to about 40 cents per day to the average electric customer.