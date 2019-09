The Cumberland County Sdministrator has resigned his position. Donald Unmussig had succeeded Vivian Seay Giles, who retired in July. However, County board of supervisors Chairmain David Meinhard said he learned of Unmussig’s resignation on Thursday due to health problems. Meinhard said that Unmussig felt that he could not perform his duties due to the health issues and, therefore, said he felt he needed to resign. No other details are known.