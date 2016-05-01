Appomattox Kroger Now Offers Online Shopping

And Appomattox residents now have the option to get their groceries delievered right to their carside. The Kroger at 7789 Richmond Highway has now started the online grocery shopping service called Pikcup. The service officers customers the ability to shop online and then pick up their groceries without ever having to step foot inside the store. The $4.95 pickup fee is waived for the first three orders on each new account. At least four hours notice is required and orders can be picked up at one of several designated parking spaces in the lot.