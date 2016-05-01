Woman Struck By SUV In Farmville Tuesday

Farmville Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and a car. It happened just north of the intersection of Clark Street and South Main, according to a statement from Farmville Polcie Chief Andy Ellington. On Tuesday, just before 9pm, a 2010 Honda CRV was headed north on South Main Street when two pedestrians attempted to cross the street. One of the pedestrians was struck by the SUV. The 31 year-old female was taken to Centra Southside for treatment of severe, but non-life threatening injuries. Her name has not been released.