US Navy EOD Team Training Along Appomattox River

THE US NAVY’S BOMB SQUAD IS IN THE AREA THIS WEEK TRAINING ALONG THE APPOMATTOX RIVER. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THE US NAVY EXPLOSIVE ORDINANCE DISPOSAL TEAM IS CONDUCTING INNOVATIVE READINESS TRAINING ALONG PORTIONS OF THE RIVER…THE OPERATION STARTED ON SUNDAY. WE’RE TOLD YOU MAY HEAR LOUD BOOMS THAT COULD BE MISTAKEN FOR THUNDER. THE TRAINING WILL REMOVE OBSTRUCTIONS FROM TEH RIVER CHANNEL THAT BLOCK NAVIGATION AND CONTRIBUTE TO EROSION OF THE RIVER BANKS. RESIDENTS SHOULD AVOID THE RIVER BETWEEN THE ROUTE 15 BRIDGE AND ROUTE 45 THIS WEEK. THE TOWN OF FARMVILLE SAYS THE TRAINING EXERCISES WILL WRAP UP FRIDAY.