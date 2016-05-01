Work Begins at South Main and Milnwood In Farmville

A traffic alert for you, as road work has now begun on Milnwood Road at South Main Street in Farmville. The 3.7 million dollar project will help increase safety and ease of travel, according to VDOT. When finished, South Main Street will be widened to provide additional turn lanes. The project includes constructing an entirely new intersection, along with adding ADA-compliant crosswalks, sidewalks, curb cuts, and push buttons to help pedestrians with safely crossing the street. There will also be a left turn lane added for the northbound entrance to Tractor Supply Company.