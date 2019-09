Please be aware that the U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit based in Yorktown will be conducting annual training along the Appomattox River from Sept. 22-27. The training is to help the unit prepare for responding to community needs during disaster situations and further training in explosive placement. The unit has conducted this training, which also helps remove debris blocking the Appomattox River, in Farmville and Prince Edward County since 1998.