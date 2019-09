PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS STUDENTS HAVE ALL OF THE SUPPLIES THEY NEED THANKS TO THE GENEROSITY OF THE COMMUNITY. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THE SCHOOL DISTRICT…RECEIVING SUPPLIES THIS MONTH FOR STUDENTS WHO NEED THEM…JENN KINNE IS FAMILY COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT LIASON…

KINNE SAYS THE BIGGEST SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE WAS HOSTED BY FARMVILLE FAMILY CHIROPRACTIC.