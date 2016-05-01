Farmville Police Investigates Multiple Shots Fired Calls

Farmville Police responded to two separate calls for service last night for shots fired.

The first call was reported at 10:25 p.m., September 18, 2019, of shots fired in the 600 block of Franklin Street. When officers arrived on scene, a group of about 10 females were observed fighting in the street. Once separated, officers identified a suspect, Shaqon M. Walton, age 26, of Farmville. Walton admitted to officers that he fired three shots into the air. Walton was arrested and charged with Reckless Handling of a Firearm. Walton was taken before a magistrate and was released on a $2500 unsecured bond. No injuries were reported.

The second call was received this morning, September 19, 2019, at 1:51 a.m. The caller reported hearing shots fired in the rear parking lot of the Landings, located on South Street. Officers responding to the scene observed two male subjects walking at a fast pace coming from the Landings on South Street, walking towards Putney Street. One of the individuals was identified as Terrance T. Beasley Jr. age 18, of Pamplin. Beasley advised the officer that he was possessing a firearm, and it was concealed on his hip. Beasley also confessed to officers that he had accidently discharged the firearm behind the Landings while attempting to unload it. Beasley was arrested and charged with illegally concealing a firearm, and Reckless Handling of a firearm. Beasley was taken before a magistrate and was released on a $3000 unsecured bond.

Both firearms were recovered and seized by arresting officers.