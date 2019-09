GO VIRGINIA REGION THREE IS WORKING WITH LOCAL PARTNERS TO DEVELOP A REGIONAL ENTREPRENEUR AND INNOVATION INVESTMENT STRATEGY. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

GO VIRGINIA REGION THREE CHAIRMAN RANDY LAIL SAYS THEY’VE AWARDED A 100-THOUSAND DOLLAR GRANT TO THE SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CENTER AT LONGWOOD UNIVERSITY AND MID-ATLANTIC BROADBAND COMMUNITIES CORPORATION…

(CUT)

LAIL SAYS THEY’RE IN THE PROCESS OF PLANNING A SERIES OF THREE FOCUS GROUPS TO DEVELOP THE STRATEGY.