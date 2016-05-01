CHANGES AT SOUTHSIDE MEDICAL CENTER IN FARMVILLE

In the past year, Southside Medical Center has enjoyed record patient volume and enhanced stability. These improvements have occurred under the leadership of Dr. David Pruitt. With his guidance, we have added new services and have improved the quality of care to our patients.

Going forward, Dr. Pruitt will focus his leadership abilities on our rural Southside practices in Keysville, Burkeville, and Cumberland as Medical Director. This week, he will begin seeing Keysville patients on Friday mornings, providing a physician presence to this community. Improving patient access and service in Keysville, Burkeville, and Cumberland is a key strategic initiative for the Primary Care service line in 2020, and Dr. Pruitt will help lead this effort.

To facilitate this renewed focus on our rural clinics and continue strong leadership in Farmville, Dr. Giuliana Allega will be the new Medical Director at Southside Medical Center. Since starting at Centra in September 2017, Dr. Allega has provided guidance to the medical group in a variety of areas, including population health and Primary Care strategic planning. Under her leadership, we will continue to provide excellent patient care at SMC.