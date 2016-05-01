INVESTIGATION REMAINS ONGOING INTO FATAL BUCKINGHAM COUNTY FIRE

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office is continuing its investigative efforts into determining the origin and cause of Monday’s fatal fire in Buckingham County. At this time, state police fire investigators, with the assistance of the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office, are still combing through the burnt debris for evidence to help them determine if the fire was accidental or suspicious in nature.

The Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 4:54 a.m. Monday (Sept. 16) about a house fire in the 20,300 block of James Anderson Highway/Route 60. Volunteer fire departments from Dillwyn, Buckingham, Toga and Arvonia responded to the scene. The house was engulfed in flames when the first fire crews arrived on scene. Once the blaze was extinguished, fire officials found three deceased individuals inside the residence.

The remains of two adults and a juvenile are being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination, autopsy and positive identification.