Buckingham Chamber Honors Route 60 Convenience

The Buckingham Chamber of Commerce presented its September Community Pride Award to Route 60 Convenience recently.

The store, which has undergone many recent improvements, is located on Route 60 just east of the courthouse village, and offers fuel, along with hot food and groceries.

“The Chamber is proud to recognize and promote small businesses in our community,” said Community Pride Award Co-Chairman Thomas Jordan Miles III. “Ajay and Nikhil Patel have worked hard to improve the exterior and interior of their store, and the public, their customers, and the chamber have all noticed these positive measures.”.

Pictured presenting and accepting the award are, from left, Sandra F. Moss, Barbara Wheeler, Krishna Jo Melendez, Thomas Jordan Miles III, Ajay Patel and Nikhil Patel