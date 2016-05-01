Proposed Bus Route Would Run Through Prince Edward County to Richmond

A new proposed bus route would give Prince Edward County residents another option to travel to Richmond. The Virginia Intercity Bus Service has proposed two new routes. One of them would run from Richmond to Martinsville, passing through Prince Edward County. The state department of rail and public transportation anticipates putting out a request for proposals for a contract operator. The secoind route being proposed would begin in Danville, running throughh Charlottesville and on to Union Station in Washington DC.