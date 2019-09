The Heart of Virginia Free CLinic is getting a nice windfall. The Centra Foundation has donated 23-=thousand dollars to the clinic. The money will help sustain the operations of the pharmacy. The Heart of Virginia Clinic’s services are completely free, and that even includes the medicines it provides. Centra Foundation Executive Vice President B eth Doyle said in a prepared statement that access to affordable health care remains the number one need in the Farmville area.