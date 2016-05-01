FARMVILLE POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOTS FIRED CALL

On September 10, 2019 at 10:17 pm Farmville Police responded to a shots fired call at the intersection of South Virginia and Putney Streets. Upon further investigation, police discovered that a residence had been struck by several bullets. Witnesses described a two or four door grey Honda with several passengers, leaving the scene and traveling south on Virginia Street. No injuries were reported at this time. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have any information pertaining to this crime is urged to call Detective Sergeant David Ragland with the Farmville Police Department at 434-392-9259.