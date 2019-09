A deadly crash in Appomattox County. VSP says in a statement that it happened this past Thursday on Route 727, or Red House Road… about a mile south of Route 644. That’s about ten miles south of Appomattox. The statement says that a 2007 Hyundai Elantra ran off the left side of the pavement and flipped at least once. The driver, 20 year-old Angela Mosher, of Appomattox, was reportedly not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Mosher was pronounced dead at the scene.