Breakfast Now Free For All PECHS Students

Prince Edward County High School is now offering free breakfast to all students. Free meals for students are a famailiar concept for Prince Edward students, who already benefit from this service at both the elementary school and middle schools. However, free breakfast is a new concept. A statement from the district says that the program is a product of a Provision 2 initiative for schools taking part in National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs. The program seeks to streamline the operation of meal programs by offering free meals to all students. Research from the Food Research and Action Center shows that children who eat school meals have more nutritious diets than children who don’t, regardless of income level.