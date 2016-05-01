Charlotte COunty To Get $28M For Emergency COmmunication Radios

A much needed grant of nearl 3-million dollars has been awarded toCharlotte County for a massive upgrade to the emergency communications radio system. In a statement, Radio Communication of Virginia says the 2.8 million dollars will help improve communication betwwen fire, EMS and the sheriff’s department. The county is expected to have to spend about 250-thousand dollars of its own money in order to get the grant. In some areas of the county around Red Oak, Phenix and Red House, communication on radios is all but impossible due to limited towers.