Senior Throwback Event Rescheduled

An event for senior citizens that was planned for last week – has now been rescheduled for Friday, September 13th. Piedmont Senior Resources will hold its Senior Throwback event at the Farmville Moose Lodge from 11am to 2pm. All seniors age 60 and older are invited to attend this free event. Party-goers will reminisce about the 1950’s 60’s and 70’s, with music, dancing,. a catered meal, dessert, door prizes, and a lot of fun. Feel free to wear your favorite throwback outfit, too! Prizes will be given out for best dressed man and woman. The Farmville Moose Lodge is located at 1409 Longwood Avenue.