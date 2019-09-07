ROAD CLOSURE FOR TREE REMOVAL ON HIGH STREET IN FARMVILLE

One lane of High Street between Griffin Boulevard and Venable Street will be blocked from 7:00 am until 3:00 pm on Saturday, September 7, 2019 to allow for crews to remove a large tree from Longwood University property. There will be proper signage and flaggers on site to move you through the area.

Residents who routinely park along this section of High Street are not expected to be affected by this road closure. We apologize for any inconvenience this road closure my cause.

WHEN: Saturday, September 7, 2019, 7:00 am – 3:00 pm

WHERE: High Street between Griffin Boulevard and Venable Street

WHY: Removal of severely damaged tree from Longwood University Property