Longwood Theatre 2019/2020 Season

This year Longwood Theatre presents to the community four shows of great diversity and fun. The season kicks off October 2nd through the 6th with Shakespeare’s The Tempest,but this telling of Shakespeare’s final solo written work is set during the late Victorian era.

November 13th through 17th brings audiences The One Act Experience. Two student directed one act plays performed with a brief intermission. First, Harold Pinter’s story The Dumb Waiter, in which a lot goes on although it seems nothing is going on. Then Lone Star by James McLure; a brilliant and bitter tale of drinking, deceit, and desperation with a humorous twist.

Next up is this season’s musical performance, the classic tale of murder and song, Chicago, the musical. Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse based this on a factual story, with John Kander writing the music and Fred Ebb providing the lyrics, Chicago is filled with tunes many folks love and enjoy!

The season comes to a close with laughter; Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery will have performances April 15th through the 19th. From the award-winning mastermind of mayhem, Ken Ludwig, comes a fast-paced comedy about everyone’s favorite detective solving his most notorious case.

Tickets are available for purchase for all shows now, and season tickets are available at a discounted price. Go online to Longwoodtickets.com, or come to the Box Office in the CSTAC lobby, Tuesdays through Fridays from 2 to 6pm, to buy them directly. All shows have limited seating so don’t wait!

Lone Star is presented through special arrangement with dramatist play service. The Dumb waiter, Chicago, and Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery are presented by special arrangement with Samuel French Incorporated. Chicago will be presented in Jarman Auditorium, all others shows will be presented in the Communication Studies and Theatre Arts Center. For questions, call the Longwood Box Office at 434-395-2474.