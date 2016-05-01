REGISTRATION OPEN FOR 7TH ANNUAL HIGH BRIDGE TRAIL HALF MARATHON AND 5K

Whether you’re in it to win it, to compete with your own best time or just to complete the course, there’s a place for you in Farmville Downtown Partnership’s Seventh Annual High Bridge Half Marathon and 5K races, set for Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

Online registration is open for runners and walkers who want to participate in this test of physical endurance, which will take competitors across the High Bridge, a half-mile structure with a breathtaking view of one of the area’s most prominent historical landmarks. The registration form is located at farmvilledowntown.com/events/high-bridge-half-and-5K/.

Early bird registration continues through Friday, Sept. 6. The cost is $65 per runner for the Half Marathon and $30 per participant for the 5K. Regular registration, beginning on Sept. 7, is $80 per runner for the Half Marathon and $35 per participant for the 5K. After Oct. 3, registration will be available in person only at the following locations:

Friday, Oct. 4, 12-8 p.m. at the Prince Edward Visitor Center, 121 E. 3rd Street

Saturday, Oct. 5, 6-7 a.m. (Half Marathon) and 6-7:30 a.m. (5K) at Real Living Cornerstone

Farmville Downtown Partnership is also looking for volunteers to facilitate the event. Volunteers can sign up to assist with everything from assembling runner bags to passing out participant packets at https://runsignup.com/Race/Volunteer/VA/Farmville/HighBridgeHalfMarathon5k.

“We’ve got a great event planned—not just for the competitors but for everyone who turns out to cheer the participants on. Our event includes on-course support with spirit groups and live music,” said Chelsey White, Race Director and Program Manager for the Farmville Downtown Partnership. “This race would not be possible without our sponsors: Centra, walk2campus, Hotel Weyanoke and Greenfront Furniture. We’re so thankful for their support.”

The Half Marathon begins at 7:30 a.m. with the 5K participants heading out at 8 a.m. Finisher medals will be presented to all who complete the race during the timing period. Awards will also be presented to the top three age-level finishers for each race. Cash awards will be presented to the top three overall male and female Half Marathon runners in the following amounts: 1st place—$300, 2nd place—$150, 3rd place—$75.

The awards ceremonies—9:30 a.m. (5K) and 10:30 a.m. (Half Marathon)—will be held at the High Bridge Trail Plaza in downtown Farmville near the intersection of the High Bridge Trail and Main Street.

“Our goal is to top last year’s participation, so we’re hoping everyone will come out and make a day of it, enjoying the wide variety of downtown restaurants and shops,” White added.

The event attracts many visitors from out of town, including Scott from Roanoke, who, after participating last year, said: “The High Bridge Half Marathon brought me to Farmville and has led me to plan to come back with my family. In all seriousness, I never would have gone to Farmville and been able to find a great quesadilla [from Charley’s Waterfront Cafe] and see a beautiful bridge had it not been for the Half Marathon!”

The High Bridge Half Marathon and 5K is an out-and-back course beginning at the downtown Farmville High Bridge Trail State Park Plaza. Both the Half Marathon (13.1 miles) and the 5K (3.1 miles) will be over the High Bridge Trail itself, a wide, level surface of well-packed crushed limestone with very little grade.

For more information, go to farmvilledowntown.com/events or call 434-390-3060.