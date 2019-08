The town of APpomattox has been approved for a 700-thousand dollar grant to help revitalize its downtown district. A statement from Governor Ralph Northam’s office says that the money will come out of a total pot of more than 13 million dollars in Community Development Block Grant funding. Northam said that the CDGB program is a vital resource for funding projects that help build strong regional economies throughout Virginia and address the most pressing needs in our communities.