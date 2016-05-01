Gene Brooks To Run For Cumberland County Sueprvisors

A Cumberland County resident and Army veteran is throwing his name in the hat to run for the board of supervisors. Gene Brooks says he will run for the Distreict 4 seat. In a campaign statement, Brooks says he’s been concerned about the direction of Cumberland County government “for some time now.” Brooks is a member of Gideons International and has served as president of the local Farmville chapter. He is a past president of the Cumberland Elementary School PTA and a chaplain at AMerican Legion Post 32. Brooks says he will actively seek small business and industry so that Cumberland County can increase its revenue stream. He characterized Cumberland County as currently being anti-business and says he will work diligently to bring a grocery store to the county. The election is November 5th.