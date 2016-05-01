FARMVILLE-PRINCE EDWARD COMMUNITY LIBRARY HONORS ITS FOUNDERS

The Central Virginia Regional Library is proud to honor LaVerne Pervall and Patty Pugh, the women who created the Farmville-Prince Edward Community Library. In 1979 LaVerne Pervall, chair of the Farmville Reading Room, picked up the phone and called Patty Pugh, Chair of the Farmville Public Library. Ms. Pervall wanted to combine the two libraries; she later said, “I thought one strong library was better than two weak ones.” Ms. Pugh agreed and these two savvy and influential women set about doing just that.

The public is invited to the dedication of a plaque and portraits on Sunday, September 15th from 2:00 – 4:00 at the Farmville-Prince Edward Community Library, 1303 W. Third Street in Farmville, with light refreshments to follow. Speakers will include the Rev. Sam Williams and Libby Blanton.

The Central Virginia Regional Library serves Prince Edward and Buckingham Counties and the Town of Farmville. The library system provides educational and recreational books and other material, programming for all ages, cutting edge technology, free WiFi, and public meeting space at its branches in Farmville and Dillwyn.