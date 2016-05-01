BREAKING: Farmville Town Manager Gerald Spates Retires Effective Immediately

In a surprise announcement, Farmville Town Manager Gerald Spates has retired, effective immediately. The town council on Monday held an emergency session behind closed doors and then issued a press release late Monday evening announcing Spates’s full retirement. Spated had been the town manager for the past 41 years and has worked with the town for a total of 44 years. At the time of his appointment as town manager 41 years ago, he was the youngest town manager in the state at age 20. Today, he is the longest-serving town manager in the state. The town council thanked Spates for helping to grow Farmville exponentially through the years. Assistant Town Manager Scott Davis has been appointed as interim town manager.