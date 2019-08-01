Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Virginia Beach Police is looking for Ms.Janet I. Thurman, 68. Ms. Thurman is a white female with hazel eyes and brown hair. She is 5’5 in height and weighs 190 lbs. She was last seen wearing a white dress with flowers, a green shirt and black shoes.

She is believed to be driving a blue 2014 Toyota Sienna minivan with Virginia license plate: 22644HM. Ms. Thurman was last seen Sunday at approximately 1 p.m. at the Church of Lord Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the 4700 block of Princess Anne Road in Virginia Beach.

She suffers from a cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety. She ma need medical attention.



Please contact the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-5000 or call 911.