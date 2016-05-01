PEC 911 Dispatchers To Get Payraise

Some county employees are getting pay raises after a vote by the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors. Those include 911 dispatchers and the Peidmont Court Services director and office manager. The board’s personnell committee made the recommendation for the salary increases partly because the sheriff reported he has had tremedous difficulty hiring and keeping 911 dispatchers. In order to help fight that trend, he requested a payrause for current dispatchers and also a higher starting salary. The sheriff showed data that revealed Prince Edward County has the lowest dispatcher salary of all of the surrounding counties. And that’s compounded by the fact that Price Edward County dispatchers are also trained as jail officers.