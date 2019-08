Farmville Recreation Departmetn Hiring

THE TOWN OF FARMVILLE IS HIRING. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THE TOWN OF FARMVILLE IS LOOKING FOR A FULL-TIME RECREATION ASSISTANT RESPONSIBLE FOR PLANNING, ORGANIZING AND CONDUCTING RECREATIONAL PROGRAMS FOR ALL AGES. THE POSITION WILL REPORT DIRECTLY TO THE RECREATION DIRECTOR. DUTIES INCLUDE PLANNING, IMPLEMENTING AND EXECUTING CLASES AND SPECIAL EVENTS…PUBLIC RELATIONS…ADMINISTRATIVE AND CLERICAL SUPPORT…RECRUITING, TRAINING AND ASSIGNING VOLUNTEERS AND ADDRESSING PUBLIC INQUIRIES. APPLICANTS SHOULD HAVE AT LEAST A HIGH SCHOOL DIPLOMA AND TWO YEARS EXPERIENCE…OR AT LEAST TWO YEARS IN COLLEGE OR AN ASSOCIATES DEGREE WITH EXPERIENCE IN RECREATION. THE SALARY RANGE IS 25-TO-36-THOUSAND DOLLARS. THE DEADLINE TO APPLY IS SEPTEMBER 13th.