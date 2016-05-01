OLD DOMINION HONOR FLIGHT PREPARES FOR 1ST MISSION

Seeks World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War Veterans for trip to Washington, D.C. on November 2, 2019

Old Dominion Honor Flight (ODHF), the newest hub in the national Honor Flight Network (HFN), will conduct its first “Mission” on November 2, 2019.

ODHF Mission 1 will take World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War Veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to honor their sacrifice and service. ODHF Mission 1 will also visit the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Quantico, the Air Force Memorial in Arlington, and Arlington National Cemetery. The trip is FREE for Veterans.

ODHF serves Veterans from Elizabeth City, North Carolina up to Fredericksburg, Virginia (including the Eastern Shore) and west to Farmville, Virginia. Veterans who served from December 7, 1941 to April 30, 1975 who have not been on an Honor Flight mission may apply to be part of ODHF Mission 1.

ODHF Mission 1 departure points are the Indian River Road Park & Ride in Virginia Beach, Colonial Heritage in Williamsburg, and American Legion Post 175 in Mechanicsville.

ODHF serves the geographic area previously served by Honor Flight Historic Triangle Virginia (HFHTVA), which stood down following the completion of Mission 20 in October 2018. Over 10 years and 20 Missions, HFHTVA took nearly 2,000 Veterans to Washington D.C. to visit their memorials.

ODHF is now accepting Veteran applications for Mission 1. Because space is limited, priority will be given to World War II Veterans and those that may be terminally ill.

Applications are also being accepted to serve as a Guardian on ODHF Mission 1. Guardians serve as personal escorts for Veterans, ensuring that their Mission is truly memorable. There is a $125 fee to serve as a Guardian.

Those interested in going on ODHF Mission 1 as either a Veteran or a Guardian may request an applications by sending an e-mail to OldDominionHF@gmail.com.

ODHF Missions are free of charge to Veterans. ODHF Missions are made possible because of the hundreds of hours of time donated by ODHF and HFN volunteers and through the generous material and financial support of our donors and supporters.

“Old Dominion Honor Flight Mission 1 will be an all-day, immersive event designed to provide our Nation’s heroes with honor and closure. An Honor Flight Mission is described by many participants as a truly ‘once in a lifetime’ event” said ODHF Mission Director Matt Hartman. “The sole mission of the Honor Flight Network is to honor America’s veterans for their sacrifice. We invite our World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War Veterans to apply to be part of ODHF Mission 1.”

Planning is also underway for ODHF Mission 2, which will be April 25, 2020. For more information about ODHF, e-mail OldDominionHF@gmail.com