Appomattox residents are being asked to complete a survey to help guide the town’s next comprehensive plan. The Central Virginia Planning DIstrict COmmission is helping the town with updating it’s comprehensive plan, which should be finished within the next year. The intent of the comprehensiuve plan will be to guide the town in development, planning and zoning, transportation, housing… and other factors. You can find a link to the survey by going to the town’s website townofappomattox.com.