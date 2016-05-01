No Decision On Moody Creek Solar Project

The CHarlotte County Board of Supervisors has delayed taking action on a proposed solar farm. AT last week’s public hearing, the Charlotte Gazette reports that the supervisors took no vote concerning the Moody Creek Solar Project. Board CHairman Garland Hamlett Junior said the board would reconvene on August 28th to discuss the item further. Moody Creek SOlar LLC has filed for a permit for a 150 megavolt solar facility on about 16-hundred acres of land off Route 47 east of Highway 360. Several residents spoke in favor of the project, noting that the region needs to do whatever it can to end its reliance on coal and fossil fuels. However, several supervisors expressed concerns over the company giving no guarantee that any of the electric power generated from the facility – would be used locally.