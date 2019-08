VA Dept of Education Releases SOL Scores

WE’RE LEARNING MORE ABOUT THE VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT’S MOST RECENT ASSESSMENT OF LOCAL SCHOOLS’ STANDARDS OF LEARNING. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

STUDENTS ACROSS THE COMMONWEALTH SAW READING TEST SCORES FALL ONE POINT — FROM 2017-2018 RESULTS — TO 78-PERCENT. ENGLISH WRITING FELL BY TWO POINTS TO 76-PERCENT. HISTORY AND SOCIAL STUDIES SCORES FELL BY FOUR POINTS TO 80-PERCENT. SCIENCE SCORES WERE UNCHANGED AT 81-PERCENT.

MEANWHILE PASSING MATH SCORES ROSE FIVE POINTS FROM LAST YEAR TO 82-PERCENT.

AS FOR PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, SUPERINTENDENT BARBARA JOHNSON SAYS ELEMENTARY AND MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENTS SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN MATH.

DR. JOHNSON SAID SIGNIFICANT WORK STILL NEEDS TO BE DONE TO IMPROVE THE OVERALL PERFORMANCE OF ALL STUDENTS ON FUTURE STATE ASSESSMENTS.