On Tuesday, Aug. 20, during the Buckingham chamber of Commerce meeting, among the 60 plus who attended, the chamber awarded photographers with first, second, and third place awards.

Pictured, from left, Danny Taylor, Donna McRae Jones, and Raymond Toney, pose with their first-place entries. Danny Taylor took Best Overall. Many thanks to Faye Shumaker for organizing and leading this great effort! The chamber is so proud to serve businesses and individuals living in Buckingham and beyond.