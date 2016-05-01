GARBAGE ROUTE CHANGE FOR LABOR DAY

With Monday, September 2nd being Labor Day, there will be no residential or business garbage pickup, no cardboard pickup and no miscellaneous/brush pickup on this day. Monday and Tuesday residential garbage will be picked up on Tuesday, Sept. 3rd.  Please have your rollouts at the curb by 7:00 am that morning.  Business garbage and cardboard will be picked up on Tuesday and Friday this week only.  Miscellaneous/brush will be picked up on Tuesday.  Curbside recycling will be picked up on its regular schedule.  Business recycling and residential cardboard call-in will be picked up on Wednesday.  If there are any questions, please call the Public Works Dept. at 392-3331.  Have a safe Labor Day.

RECAP

Monday, Sept.2nd       No residential, business or call-in pickup

Tuesday, Sept. 3rd       Monday & Tuesday residential garbage pickup, miscellaneous call- in and curbside recycling.  Business garbage and cardboard pickup.

Wed., Sept. 4th                Regular residential garbage pickup.  Businesses recycling and residential cardboard call-in.  No business garbage or cardboard pickup. 

Thurs. Sept. 5th            Regular routes

Friday, Sept. 6th          Business garbage and cardboard

