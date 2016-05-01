PEC STEPS program To Get $3.4M for Head Start Programs

The Southside Training, Employment and Placement Services Inc, otherwise known as STEPS in Prince Edward County, is getting a nice windfall. STEPS will receive just over 3 million dollars for its Head Start programs. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner mentioned in a statement that the funding comes from the federal department of health and human services. A total of over 17 million dollars was spread across all of Virginia’s five Head Start programs. STEPS operates Head Start programs in Prince Edward, Amelia, Appomattox, Charlotte, Lunenburg, Cumberland, Nottoway and Buckingham Counties.