Prince Edward County Literacy Council Receives Grant

EFFORTS TO INCREASE LITERACY RATES ACROSS THE HEART OF VIRGINIA JUST GOT A BIG BOOST. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THE PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY LITERACY COUNCIL…SET TO RECEIVE A GRANT FROM THE WISH YOU WELL FOUNDATION. THE MONEY WILL BE USED FOR STRATEGIC PLANNING FOR SMALL CLASSROOM-BASED INSTRUCTION AND SPECIAL TARGET POPULATIONS. STEPS INC AND THE LITERACY COUNCIL ARE LOOKING TO ESTABLISH ADULT BASIC EDUCATION, ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE AND FAMILY LITERACY EFFORTS. THE FARMVILLE-PRINCE EDWARD COMMUNITY LIBRARY WILL HOUSE THE TUTORING SESSIONS AND WILL ALSO OFFER COMPUTER INSTRUCTION. THE COUNCIL’S NEXT MEETING IS COMING UP IN A FEW WEEKS. FOR DETAILS, VISIT THE PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY LITERACY COUNCIL FACEBOOK PAGE.